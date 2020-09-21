Coastal flooding happening again Monday in downtown Charleston; see list of road closures

Local News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Significant tidal flooding will take place again on Monday.

The highest impacts will happen between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., with as much as one to two feet of standing water possible in some areas.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say areas that normally see flooding with be affected again on Monday and encourage you to find another route or avoid the peninsula.

Areas that are likely to see flooding include Broad Street, Fishburne Street, Hagood Avenue, Lockwood Drive, Morrison Drive and Washington Street.

CURRENT CLOSURES:

