Coastal flooding likely through early Wednesday afternoon

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Another round of flooding is expected along the South Carolina coast, and in Downtown Charleston, due to Wednesday morning’s abnormally high tide.

“High tide will occur just before 10:30 AM in Charleston Harbor and will produce moderate saltwater flooding through the midday hours,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Expect flooded roadways and properties near the shoreline and along tidal waterways.”

Storm Team 2 expects the greatest impacts to be felt through the midday hours with street closures likely in Downtown Charleston and other flood prone areas.

“Remember, this has nothing to do with rain and the standing water is saltwater, not freshwater,” added Marthers. “It’s best to turn around and find another route, even if the flooded area is passable, as saltwater can severely damage your vehicle.”

Additional tidal flooding is expected Thursday.