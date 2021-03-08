Coastal Pediatric Research selected to conduct pediatric COVID vaccine trials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Coastal Pediatric Research in Charleston has been selected by Moderna to conduct pediatric COVID vaccine trials.

According to a press release on Monday, Coastal Pediatric Research is the only South Carolina site to be awarded the recently closed-to-enrollment 12–17-year-old trial.

They are currently accepting registration applications for potential candidates in the 6 months to 11-year age group.

“While only part of the equation, pediatric vaccine research and development is integral to combating the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic. As the global research community works together to determine the best way to protect our children, we are encouraged by the enthusiastic response from Lowcountry parents,” said Principal Investigator, Dr. Robert Clifford.

He went on to say, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Coastal Pediatric Associates teammates have worked tirelessly to care for those affected by SARS-CoV-2, while also trying to mitigate contagion within our community. Not limited to those within the Coastal Pediatric Associates family, our research trials are open to all children in the Lowcountry area.”

Coastal Pediatric Associates Pediatricians and Coastal Pediatric Research Medical Directors, Drs. Robert Clifford and Stephen Stripling, along with their team of research investigators, will conduct evaluations of potential subjects to determine eligibility for study participation.

Pre-registration for the 6 months to 11 years of age Moderna trial began on March 1, 2021.

For additional information, or to request an enrollment consultation for these or other CPR studies, please visit www.CoastalPediatricResearch.com or email clinicaltrials@cpakids.com.