CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Expect heavy rain, gusty wind, and some coastal flooding during much of the day Sunday as a coastal storm moves through the area.

A strong nor’easter will pull out of the Gulf of Mexico and move across the Florida peninsula bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to much of coastal South Carolina throughout the morning and afternoon.

“Over the next couple of hours, wind speeds are steadily going to pick up. The heaviest rain moves in through the next few hours and it will last through lunchtime then become a little more sporadic,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Backlash showers come in as we move into the evening with our second push of strong winds.”

Rain totals will be between 3-6” for most. A flood watch is in place due to excessive rainfall. Widespread heavy rain will continue into Sunday afternoon. Some places could see upwards of 6-8” in a few pockets, especially if that heavy rain is happening around high tide.

High tide is expected around 11:17 a.m. and could produce significant coastal flooding along the South Carolina beaches and in downtown Charleston.

A coastal flood warning is in effect from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Charleston County until 10:00 p.m.

As gusty onshore wind develops, we could see 4-6” breakers with beach erosion and major tidal flooding.

Areas inland will see wind gusts up to 45 mph and up to 50 mph along the coast and for much of the Charleston metro. This could cause power outages in some neighborhoods.

Be sure to tie down any Christmas decorations or outdoor furniture.

As the storm moves further up the coast, it could prompt a small tornado threat into the upper portions of South Carolina and in North Carolina. Conditions begin to clear by Monday morning.