CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A coastal storm could bring heavy rain and gusty wind to the Lowcountry on Sunday into Monday.

Forecasters are watching an area of low pressure that could form in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days and move across the Florida peninsula.

“Depending on the exact track will help us decide what we can expect heading into Sunday and Monday,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jed Christoph.

There are two scenarios for the coastal storm and any potential impacts on the South Carolina coast.

Scenario 1 is a northerly track and brings the system closer to the coast. It would mean widespread heavy rain, gusty winds, and strong surf.

Scenario 2 is a southerly track and keeps the system further off the coast. That would mean less rain and calmer winds; however, it would likely still bring large swells to the coast.

Strom Team 2 will continue tracking the system for possible development. Be sure to download the Storm Team 2 weather app for updates.