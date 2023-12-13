CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Forecasters are watching an area of low pressure that could develop in the Gulf of Mexico and bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida and South Carolina over the weekend.

The system would trek across the Florida peninsula and either takes a northerly or southerly track as it moves near South Carolina. That track will determine what kind of impacts we feel along the coast in terms of heavy rain and gusty winds.

A northern track would bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and powerful surf to the area while a southern track would mean less rain, calmer winds, but still some rough surf.

“Confidence is increasing for rainfall at least. But as far as how much rain we’ll see and how strong the winds will depend on the exact path of that low,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jed Christoph.

The bulk of rain would be Sunday into Monday with choppy surf conditions especially on Sunday, along with the potential for coastal flooding.

Storm Team 2 will monitor the forecast and keep you updated.