SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A nor’easter dumped heavy rain and caused significant coastal flooding on Sunday as it swept the South Carolina coast.

The storm left behind debris, damaged docks, and washed out sand along the beaches.

Sullivan’s Island leaders say the flooding during the coastal storm was some of the worst they have experienced in years. And it came as the island community has been working to renourish its beaches over the past few months.

“I would say that this is the most water I’ve seen probably since Hugo in 1989,” said Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator, Andy Benke. “I think the unofficial number right now by NOAA is just shy of a 10-foot tidal surge.”

Waves brought up by the high tides and heavy rain engulfed the beaches, washing up along roads and yards.

Charleston Harbor also recorded a new record tide for a non-tropical system. It reached 9.86 feet, making it the fourth-highest on record for Charleston.

Isle of Palms also saw high water during Sunday’s storm. They, too, have been working to renourish their beaches and Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds said the flooding was a setback for that project.

“Unfortunately, I think most of the work we’ve done for the last few months and weeks has probably been washed out today and I’m guessing there will be a few more hotspots that we haven’t been working on the last few weeks,” he said.

Mayor Pounds said coastal engineers will be on site Monday to evaluate just how much was lost and to determine the time it will take to recover.