Coastal storm to bring rain, high winds, coastal flooding through the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A coastal storm will bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and rain through the weekend.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said you can expect a chilly, windy, and rainy period Friday through early Sunday as a coastal storm develops over the Atlantic.

Main threats include strong wind gusts and the possibility of significant coastal flooding.





“Rain will develop later today and become widespread overnight through Saturday,” said Marthers. “Most of the Lowcountry will pick up an inch or so of rain with locally higher amounts. This will only add to the threat of coastal flooding with Saturday morning’s high tide.”

He said wind gusts, up to 40 mph, could produce some pockets of wind damage and power outages, especially along the coast.

