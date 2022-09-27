WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry landmark that many locals have adopted as a signal that a storm is coming has been removed from its perch as Charleston prepares for impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The iconic Coburg Cow on Savannah Highway –lovingly referred to as Bessie– was taken down on Tuesday afternoon.

A Facebook group called “Coburg Cow Weather Report” said, “to ensure her safety, Bessie and the carton have been taken to the barn while Hurricane Ian approaches.”

The removal of Bessie has become a sort of warning sign for area residents who know when the cow comes down, it is time to take heed of the forecast.