Sign for Coconut Joe’s on the Isle of Palms (Google Maps)

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill location is coming to Folly Beach this spring.

According to President Perry Freeman, Perry Hospitality Group (PHG) purchased the property at 11 Center Street for $5.2 million, the current site of St. James Gate Irish Pub.

Freeman said the group plans to complete extensive renovations on the space including adding a two-story back patio and upstairs family game room.

The restaurant is expected to open in April.

PHG owns additional concepts around the Charleston area including The Shelter, Coconut Joes on the Isle of Palms, and Charleston Sports Pub.