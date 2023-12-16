NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CODfather is hosting a free unique Christmas event in Park Circle on Saturday to benefit Toys for Tots.

This is the 6th Annual CODfather Christmas Market & Celebration event which will be filled with retro holiday cheer for all ages. Guests can come celebrate from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the CODfather location at 4254 Spruill Ave in North Charleston.

A variety of holiday fun will be available for everyone to enjoy including face painting, sweet treats, Christmas carolers and live holiday music.

Santa will be spreading holiday cheer and a variety of vendors will be available to shop from. CODfather requests that guests bring a new toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

The Miss Winter Wonderland Pin-up contest hits the outdoor stage at 3 p.m. Registration requires $15 and a new unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

