MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The College made their presence felt early in the CAA.

Winning the tournament title in their first season back in 2014

Since then, there has been an eight year title drought.

“It’s a tall order, there’s a lot of teams shooting for us. I guess we have a target on our back, but at the same time it’s a great opportunity. I think our guys are excited about it,” said CofC head coach Chad Holbrook.

CofC will enter this weeks tournament as the conferences one seed

Its been a total team effort this year for the Cougs, to get them to this point.

“We try to do it by committee. From a position player standpoint and a pitching standpoint. We all pitch in, and I think that the strength of our team is our group,” Holbrook said.

Pressure makes diamonds.

As the CAA regular season champs.

The College doesn’t feel pressure on the baseball diamond to claim a second title this weekend.

“Told the guys today, we’re three one game winning streaks away. And if we take that focus just one at a time and we play well in all three we’ll have a chance to be standing at the end,” Holbrook said.

CofC begins CAA tournament play Thursday afternoon up Elon University.