CofC cheerleaders win national championship, making program and school history

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston cheerleading team has made history over the weekend winning their first national championship.

For the first time in school and program history, the College of Charleston cheerleaders won 1st place at the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Dayton Florida.

Courtesy of CofC Cheerleading Team

Under the direction of their Head Coach Samantha Pairet, the team traveled to Daytona April 7th-10th to compete in the Intermediate Small Co-Ed Division I performance division.

The CofC cheerleading team made history when they received a score of 94.23 and being crowned the Intermediate Small Co-Ed Division I National Champions.

You can watch a video of their award winning performance here.