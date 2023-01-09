CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A College of Charleston professor will receive a lifetime achievement award in computer science this spring.

Renée McCauley has worked for over 30 years in the computer programming profession. McCauley is a professor and chair of the College of Charleston’s Department of Computer Science.

Outside of the college, she is volunteers for the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the flagship organization for computer science professionals around the world.

According to the College of Charleston, McCauley has contributed to ACM’s Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education (SIGCSE).

SIGCSE is an international community of thousands of computing educators.

In March, McCauley will receive the 2023 SIGCSE Award for Lifetime Service to the Computer Science Education Community. The award recognizes an individual who displays years of volunteer service to computer science education.

McCauley served on the SIGCSE board for 12 years and held leadership positions with ACM for six years.

McCauley is an asset to College of Charleston’s Department of Computer Science.

“Not only is she an internationally renowned expert and scholar, she is an outstanding department chair who brings out the best in her colleagues, students and staff. I am so privileged to work with her and benefit from her mentorship and friendship,” Sebastian van Delden, dean of the School of Sciences, Mathematics, and Engineering at the College said.

McCauley will receive the award at the 54th annual ACM Technical Symposium on Computer Science Education in Toronto in March.