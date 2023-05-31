MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Sources have confirmed to News 2 Sports, College of Charleston Head Baseball Coach Chad Holbrook has signed a five-year contract extension with the Cougars.

The term sheet was signed prior to the 2023 season beginning.

This past season, the Cougars finished 36-22 in Holbrook’s sixth season in charge.

The Cougars program was investigated by an outside law firm after the 2022 campaign. Once the investigation was complete that set the stage for this new deal.

Coach’s new contract runs through June, 30th 2028.