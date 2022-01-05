CofC honor student awarded first-ever crowdfunded paleontology scholarship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, the College of Charleston announces the recipient of the college’s first paleontology scholarship supported by funds given by donors and campus visitors.

CofC’s Camille Sullivan, a senior geology and Spanish double-major, will be awarded the school’s first-ever $2,500 Paleontology Scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year.

“I feel very honored,” says Sullivan. “I’m sure a lot of people applied for it, so I am very honored that Dr. Scott Persons and others chose me for this scholarship, that they thought of me that way. I’m glad that people see potential in me and that I can prove myself to them.”

During the summer, Sullivan spent time working with Associate Professor Adem Ali on the causes of algae blooms in Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay.

Officials say that Sullivan was “outstanding” in a spring semester paleobiology class, taught by Dr. Scott Persons. “We really couldn’t have asked for a more qualified and ideal candidate for the scholarship. She has tremendous intellectual curiosity,” Dr. Persons says.

Department of Geology and Environmental Geosciences chair Tim Callahan says that the scholarship "is the first crowdfunded scholarship" that he's heard of.

Fundraising for the scholarship was collected through a donation box set inside the front door of the Mace Brown Museum of Natural History. The donated cash not only supported the scholarship but also the museum’s fossil displays and educational outreach programs.

As part of the scholarship, Sullivan will also work as a docent at the Mace Brown Museum.