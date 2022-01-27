CofC launching new College of Health Sciences

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston says it’s doing it’s part to expand the medical field in the Lowcountry by adding a College of Health Sciences by the fall of 2022.

“We want to be known for innovation and engagement. This new school will provide us with an opportunity,” says Andrew T. Hsu, the President of College of Charleston.

School leaders say they want to create new opportunities for students interested in the medical field. College of Charleston will also become the first public school in the Lowcountry with a School of Health Sciences.

“College of Charleston is fulfilling several strategic goals. In the areas of student success, academic distinction, innovation, and strategic partnerships,” says Suzanne Austin, Provost for College of Charleston.

The goal is to meet student needs for more health-related programs. President Hsu says he hopes by the year 2030 this college will help add 30,000 positions to the medical field.

“This is an area that is increasingly in high demand and it’s also an area that is needed as Charleston is growing,” says President Hsu.

The new college is also collaborating with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). MUSC leaders say they are excited to become a key component of helping train the next generation of healthcare workers.

“It will further provide a vital pipeline to develop the healthcare workforce for South Carolina and beyond,” says Dr. Zoher Kapasi, MUSC’s Dean of College of Health Professions.

While the new program wont launch until the fall off 2022, school leaders are working in the meantime to build the best program full of faculty and staff for students.

“The School of Health Sciences has a great future at the College of Charleston. It will be a source of pride for our entire community,” says President Hsu.

College leaders say they are looking into adding new buildings for the college as the program grows in the future.