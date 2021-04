CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston, The Citadel, and MUSC will be teaming up to host a panel discussion with scientists to celebrate Earth Day.

The celebration is called, “Resilience in the 21st Century: Exploring the Social, Economic, and Environmental Aspects of Climate Change in Charleston.”

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Jen Wright and will run from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

You can register online to be part of the discussion.