CofC ranked sixth best producer of Fulbright students in nation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston has been recognized as the “sixth best producer of Fulbright students among master’s level colleges and universities in the U.S.”

During the 2019-2020 academic year, five CofC students received Fulbright awards- a record number for the school.

CofC is the only S.C. college to be recognized. President Andrew Hsu attributes CofC’s success to its “very robust undergraduate research program, which positions our students to compete for these prestigious awards.”

Hsu went on to say that he was very proud of the students, and that they “will serve as excellent international ambassadors for the College and the Fulbright program.”

The Fulbright Scholars program is “the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries” according to the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

