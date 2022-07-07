CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) on Thursday confirmed that an outside law firm has been brought in to review the college’s baseball program.

The school did not provide details on the nature of the review, nor what prompted it.

In a statement provided to News 2, officials said they “will have no further comment until that review has concluded.”

The statement went on to say that the college “appreciates Head Baseball Coach Chad Holbrook’s continued and full cooperation in this matter.”

News 2 spoke to a CofC player who confirmed a lawyer had contacted team members to get their perspectives on various points of concern, specifically one post-game rant by Coach Holbrook after a loss.

The player said that after the game, Coach Holbrook “chewed [them] out, cussed [them] out, used every word in the book.”

The lawyer was interested in how the outburst changed the trajectory of the season as well as the players’ relationships with the coaching staff.