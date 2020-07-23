CofC virtual Town Hall: COVID-19 protocols for residential and dining halls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, the College of Charleston held a virtual Town Hall discussing plans to start the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is not the first Town Hall they have held; they frequently use the platform to discuss topics from “Back on the Bricks,” the College of Charleston’s formal reopening plan.

The subject of Wednesday’s meeting was residential and dining experiences for students.

School leadership says that housing and dining are the foundations for student success:

“This is your home, this is where you eat, where you sleep, where you make connections.” Alicia Caudill, Executive Vice President of Student Affairs

The college is trying to maintain as much normalcy as possible at residence halls, with some new safeguards in place:

“We have made our residential buildings less dense and reduced our capacity by about 35% to allow for physical distancing, and reduced occupancy in communal areas such as shared bathrooms. We will have no triple occupancy rooms, we have made efforts to limit the use of bathrooms or bathroom fixtures to two students where possible.” Amy Orr, Director of Campus Services

Additionally, the college says they have reserved some rooms to be available for isolation and quarantine purposes:

“If a student in a room or suite is positive, then that suite will be notified because those suite or roommates will need to quarantine.”

Even with all of the changes, preserving student life is still the number one goal, and some dining halls will still be open for socially-distanced, indoor seating:

“Two of the three dining halls that accept meal swipes, will have indoor seating.”

Leadership will be sending out instructions for staggered move-in days to limit traffic in high volume areas like elevators, and to allow time in between slots for sanitation.

Students will not be required to show a negative COVID-19 test prior to moving in.

