Cold front could bring severe storms, strong winds Thursday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that is expected to pass through the region.

The system will bring rain, which could be heavy at times, and a medium threat for strong to severe thunderstorms across the Lowcountry.

“The greatest threat for heavy rain, lightning, and possible severe thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening hours,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.





Individual threats could include wind damage and tornado – with the highest potential being along and east of I-95.

THURSDAY'S THREATS: WIND DAMAGE



Although ground level energy for storms will be lacking, wind energy through much of the atmosphere will be plentiful. If thunderstorms can get their act together, the wind damage threat will be elevated late Thursday.@WCBD #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/W9cDceZq4N — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) October 27, 2021