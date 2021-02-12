Cold weather brings increase in fires around the Lowcountry

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are warning that as temperatures drop in the Lowcountry, the number of fires is going up.
Many are caused by space heaters being improperly used; one in seven fires are space heater related and space heater fires make up 20% of fire deaths nationwide.
Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville fire department says that keeping a radius of three feet around the heater is key to preventing a fire. It should be away from walls, furniture, curtains, etc.
Pets and children should also be kept away, as they could knock the heater over.
The National Fire Protection Association offers the following tips:
- Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory.
- Keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn, including people.
- Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.
- Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
- Make sure your heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over.
- Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic.
- Never block an exit.
- Keep children away from the space heater.
- Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet.
- Never use an extension cord.
- Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.