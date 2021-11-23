Cold weather: frosty and freezing temps likely overnight into Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A strong cold front pushed through the area bringing with it significantly colder air. And while we dodged freezing temperatures Tuesday morning, widespread frost and freeze is expected on Wednesday.

“After falling into the 30s and low 40s Tuesday morning, highs will climb into the low 50s this afternoon, some 10-15 degrees below normal,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Then, temperatures will fall to near or below freezing overnight along and west of US 17, with frost possibly even along the immediate coast.





“Low temperatures will range from the 20s well inland to just above freezing on the beaches by sunrise Wednesday,” explained Marthers. “This will bring an end to the growing season and likely kill or severely damage sensitive plants.”

Temperatures, though, will climb into the mid to upper 50s under a sunny sky Wednesday afternoon and it won’t be as cold by Thanksgiving afternoon and into the holiday weekend, according to Marthers.

There will be a slight chance for some showers this weekend.