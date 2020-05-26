College internships put on hold due to Coronavirus pandemic

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Just like many jobs look different right now and are moving online, internships for college students are doing the same thing.

While some internships have been canceled altogether, others are being postponed and pushed back into the summer or fall semester.

Director of the Citadel Career Center, Page Tisdale, says while students will not be getting the same hands-on internship experience there are still opportunities available.

“So luckily the internships many of those that were set for the summer have been delayed to the fall, so I think a lot of the companies are trying to work through the challenges we’re all working through right now trying to figure out how to keep those in place potentially virtually,” said Tisdale.

A senior at Charleston Southern University, Fabrice Jean-Gilles, had a spring semester internship that was cut short due to COVID-19.

“I just have to work a little bit harder you know and be at a place where I am a suitable candidate for a job in the future. It’s only 2 months sure, but in that 2 months there’s so much valuable information that I missed out on,” said Jean-Gilles.

Jean-Gilles hopes future employers understand the circumstance and see the value 2020 graduates bring.

“In a normal setting I feel like you get a lot of guidance from your professors, but now it’s like you have to be self-taught and self-motivated. We’re happy to bend to the shapes that the world kind of deals to us.”

Career centers are reporting hiring percentages for graduating seniors resemble the same rates as last year. The biggest difference is start dates are being delayed as jobs readjust operations.