College of Charleston alumnus has role in hit movie ‘Halloween Kills’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- College of Charleston alumnus, Michael Smallwood (’09) stars in the latest installment of the Halloween saga, ‘Halloween Kills.’

Smallwood, who majored in theater in college, is credited with playing a survivor of Michael Myers who teams up with other victims to take the masked killer down.

“We’re basically going to have an intervention with him,” Smallwood said. “That’s the plan, but this being a horror film, things don’t go great.”

This is actually Smallwood’s second appearance in a Halloween film. In the 2018 installment, “Face Your Fate”, he had a small three-line role. But this time around, producers expanded his character and he said the filming experience was unlike anything he had done before.

“It was a very different experience to be a part of a film set for that long,” he said. “I was very used to being a day player where you come in, hit your mark, say your lines and are done.”

Today, in addition to filming two episodes of the HBO hit “The Righteous Gemstones,” Smallwood is a part of the core ensemble at the PURE Theater and the arts editor of the Charleston City Paper.

Smallwood and his wife attended the Hollywood premiere of ‘Halloween Kills’ and said it is getting easier to watch himself on screen.

“I think it’s because I’m finally finding confidence in my film experiences, he said. “And the audience reactions have been incredibly fun and overwhelmingly positive.”