College of Charleston announces four new fall academic programs, including MUSC partnership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston introduces four new academic programs for the fall 2021 semester as the school aims to adapt to the ever-changing needs of today’s world and its students.

The newly launched programs include two bachelor’s degrees, a minor, and a partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

Environmental Geosciences

The B.S. in environmental geosciences is an interdisciplinary program that focuses on how the environment changes in response to natural and human factors.

“We created the new environmental geosciences major to serve the growth in the environmental sector,” says Tim Callahan, department chair of Geology and Environmental Geosciences. “The common thread was that they wanted courses to prepare students for the environmental fields. We really took that to heart.”

Electrical Engineering

The B.S. in electrical engineering aims to support the economic development in the Lowcountry, specifically, with an emphasis in autonomous electric vehicle design, in addition to further students’ skills in electrical, wiring, networking, programming, and creative problem-solving.

“The electrical engineering degree program at the College of Charleston is developed with some focus on intelligent autonomous vehicle systems,” says Narayanan Kuthirummal, chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy. “It is our objective to prepare electrical engineers to excel at designing, creating, and managing complex control systems. In addition, our liberal arts-based education can offer much more to an engineer.”

Minor in Management

The minor in management was created to help students hone their skills in management within the workforce, regardless of the occupation they choose to pursue.

“The management minor is a great option for students interested in the human side of business,” says Carrie Messal, department chair of Management and Marketing.” “Courses in the program include classic management topics like planning, organizing, leading and controlling for effective and efficient organizations. The courses also include discussions of race, equity, sustainability and innovation – topics with which we believe every student needs to become fluent, no matter their major or career direction.”

Nursing Partnership

CofC students can now earn both a bachelor of arts in biology from the college and a bachelor of science in nursing from MUSC in 4.5 years through a new partnership with the medical school.

“We are grateful to the College of Nursing at MUSC for working with us to put this program in place for the freshman class of 2021,” says Karen Eippert, director of CofC’s Health Professions Advising program. “It’s a unique opportunity for a select number of students who want a direct path into nursing while completing their four-year degree at CofC.”