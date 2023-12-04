CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston Athletics announced Monday evening they have accepted a linear broadcast television agreement with WCBD-TV.

Six College of Charleston Cougars men’s basketball games will be broadcast on WCBD 2.2 CW affiliate across the Charleston area.

The agreement is the most extensive the athletic program has made with a local television affiliate in program history.

The College of Charleston Athletic Director, Matt Roberts, expressed excitement about the deal.

“We are thrilled to showcase our men’s basketball brand and a sold-out TD Arena on a larger scale,” said Roberts. “We are appreciative of our partnership with WCBD-TV to bring the Cougars into more households throughout the Lowcountry.”

The Charleston Cougars are currently sitting at a 4-4 record. The first game to air on WCBD will see the Cougars at home on Dec. 10 vs. Rhode Island at 2 p.m.

The full schedule for games to air is below:

Sunday, Dec. 10 vs. Rhode Island – 2:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18 vs. Coastal Carolina – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11 vs. Elon – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. Monmouth – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Towson – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Drexel – 3:30 p.m.

“Our focus at News2 has been and will always be Local news and sports,” said Gray Soapes, General Manager/VP at WCBD-TV. “This new partnership with College of Charleston Men’s basketball is the match we have wanted, and we could not be happier to showcase the Cougars.”