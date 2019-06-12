College of Charleston cancels evening classes due to severe weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston has canceled classes for Wednesday evening due to the threat of severe weather and flooding.

The College announced it would close the campus at 4:00 p.m. and comes after Charleston County Government announced a plan to close their offices early.

This affects all classes, library hours and all campus activities after 4:00 p.m.; Residence halls and dining services will remain open.

College officials say they will continue to monitor weather conditions and will update the campus community regarding any further changes to the College’s operations and work schedule.

The College expects to resume its normal operating schedule on Thursday, June 13, 2019.