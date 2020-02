CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston held their 250th anniversary and their kick off to Black History Month celebrations this weekend.

The event featured three sessions centered around the school’s history surrounding diversity and inclusion.

Guests included former mayor Joe Riley, Mayor John Tecklenburg, and News 2’s own Octavia Mitchell.

The panels featured people who helped break color barriers at the College of Charleston and outlined a vision for more inclusion going forward.