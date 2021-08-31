College of Charleston Foundation offers free tool for alumni to create will, trust

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston says estate planning is one of the most important things you can do for your future.

That is why they are partnering with the College of Charleston Foundation and freewill.com to offer a free tool for alumni to help create a legally valid will or trust in only 20 minutes.

Having a will is important in making your wishes known after you are gone and saving your loved ones the stress and cost of intestate probate proceedings.

The program will help you make important decisions; save time, money, and stress for you and your loved ones; and support the people and causes that mean the most to you.

The process is easy. It only takes 20 minutes to fill out the information necessary to create your last will and testament. Then, print your forms: the information will be combined with the precise language in legal forms that will be provided back to you as a printable will.

Finally, make it official by signing the documents along with your witness.

You can learn more and begin the process by clicking here.