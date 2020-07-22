College of Charleston holding virtual town hall meeting to discuss upcoming semester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston will host a virtual “town hall” meeting Thursday to update students and families on changes they will see on campus this upcoming semester.

The focus of the meeting is going to be mainly related to dining and residence halls on campus.

The staff at the College of Charleston want returning students and incoming freshmen to know that protocols and measures are in place to keep them safe on campus.

The college has increased the number of single bedrooms available to students.

In residence halls, there will be signs addressing social distancing and hand-washing.

Students living on campus will no longer be allowed visitors and common spaces like lounges and game rooms are closed.

Dining halls will operate at less capacity and self service stations have been eliminated.

Face masks will also be required in all spaces where keeping 6 ft. apart is not feasible.

The College of Charleston town hall will be live streamed starting at 5:30 tonight.

Students and parents can access the meeting by clicking here.

Learn more about the College of Charleston’s “Back on the Bricks” Re-opening Plan.