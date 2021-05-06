College of Charleston hosts graduation ceremony at soccer field rather than Cistern Yard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For the first time ever, the College of Charleston held a graduation ceremony outside of downtown Charleston to accommodate COVID-19 safety regulations and precautions.

The college held its graduation ceremony at its soccer stadium near Patriots Point on Thursday so graduates could have guests in attendance rather than its traditional location.

“I’m super excited,” said Eric Harp, a College of Charleston graduate. “Obviously, I’ve been working for this for the last four years. My 12 years of primary education leading up to this day. I’m so super excited to get my degree and move on to the professional world.”

“I’m very excited,” echoed graduate Catherine Flanders. “I feel like this has been a long time coming. I’m glad that I get to have my family here; it was one of the most important things.”

This was the first time in 251 years a College of Charleston graduation ceremony has not taken place in downtown Charleston.

“I’m majoring in political science, just getting myself together for this day to make my family proud,” said Chiri Campbell, who also made history in her family.

“I (will) be the first person in my family to succeed in graduating from college,” said Campbell. “They’ve always been encouraging me, that I get a degree so I can have a better future for my family.”

Campbell said the coronavirus pandemic almost stopped her dream from becoming reality.

“I actually was supposed to graduate last year but I felt very low and I kind of wanted to quit or take a break; my family just pushed me and said, ‘you’re almost there, just keep going, keep fighting for it’ and now here I am.”

Campbell said she is considering going to law school.

More graduation ceremonies are set for Friday and Saturday in the Cistern Yard, where there will be a limited number of guests, along with satellite locations to watch the ceremonies.