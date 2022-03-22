CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The College of Charleston will hold a panel discussion on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday as a part of the Mroz Institute’s inaugural convening.

College of Charleston Professor Max Kovalov, CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy Damon Wilson and former CIA officer Frank Emerson are the panelists.

All three have experience with global politics, foreign policy and international defense.

“These are individuals who have the capability because they known the peoples and the cultures to make connections and have conversations. These are the folks who are called in when things need to be done to bring people to first conversations at the table and negotiations,” said Dean Tim Johnson, of the School of Languages, Cultures and World Affairs.

The discussion provides a perfect way for students to network and learn from the experts.

It provides networking opportunities for our students. They are able to meet these international leaders, have contact with them and talk to them about how they ended up where they are in their careers. It’s a big time mentoring opportunity,” said Dean Johnson.

The discussion starts at 2:15 p.m. at the Hollings Science Center.