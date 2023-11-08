CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston now offers free micro-credentials for students, faculty, and staff through Coursera.

The College of Charleston community can access Career Academy on Coursera, which provides programs for users to get Professional Certificates for companies such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Salesforce.

This will allow individuals who complete the programs to add in-demand skills and certifications to their resume. Some career paths Career Academy focuses on are Data Analyst, Cyber Security Analyst, UX Designer, Application Developer, and Social Media Marketer.

Users will get real world applications and practice using workplace tools through hands-on projects and interactive assessments.

The partnership between the College of Charleston and Coursera makes the College of Charleston the first university in South Carolina to offer the full suite of Course Academy.

The online courses will have a series of modules with 10-minute video segments, readings, assignments, and assessments that can be used to supplement content.

“We are excited to partner with the College of Charleston, one of the oldest colleges in the U.S., in its efforts to complement the broad-base liberal arts education that prepare students to be great critical thinkers with industry micro-credentials that prepare students for in-demand careers,” said Scott Shireman, Global Head of Coursera for Campus. “With Career Academy, every Charleston student can earn the skills and credentials needed to give them a competitive edge and unlock opportunities in the rapidly evolving local job market.”