CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The College of Charleston has introduced a new service for its students, and the idea for it started with a single haircut seven years ago.

When Associate Director for Access Kenyatta Grimmage started recruiting students to the college in 2015, he noticed something: the first question minority male students asked him was where they could get a haircut.

Grimmage, a trained master barber and instructor, stepped in to help.

“I always understood the power of a haircut,” he said. “The closest barbershop was always at least a two to three-mile walk so I said ‘hey I’ll cut hair.’”

Thaddeus Miller, who will serve as one of the Cougar Cutz barbers, gives a SPECTRA student a haircut last summer (College of Charleston)

That single haircut blossomed into a more permanent partnership with the Office of Multicultural Students Programs and Services.

Each year, students in the College of Charleston’s Speedy Consolidation and Transition program—a summer session designed to help facilitate a smooth transition from high school to college for first-generation students and those from underrepresented backgrounds—were given free trims.

“I always looked at it as an opportunity to show for me to show that we’re committed to supporting our students on this campus,” Grimmage said.

The goal, he said, was to create a space on campus where students of color feel welcome and supported.

“It’s that place where you know if you go there you’re going to leave feeling good whether it be the haircut or the conversation or just the way the barber and the people in the environment make you feel,” he said.

The new Cougar Cutz Barber Shop on Wentworth Street aims to do just that.

“I felt like if we got a barber shop on this campus it would show not just to minority students but to our entire campus that we’re committed to making sure that we’re not just recruiting students here but we’re intentional by making sure that we go back into their communities and find out what their must-haves are and bring them to our campus.” Kenyatta Grimmage

Two barbers will operate the shop regularly, while Grimmage will help when he can. The head barber, Thaddeus Miller, made history as the Citadel’s first Black barber in 1971.

For now, haircuts will be offered at no charge for all undergraduate, graduate, and commuter students.

“There’s been a lack of space specific to our minority students, so in my eyes, it kind of creates that space, that feeling of community that they can have a place to go to and connect and have deeper conversations,” Chris Bond, Interim Director for Operations and Events in the Office of Student Life said.

Cougar Cutz (College of Charleston)

But trims will not be the only thing on the barber shop menu. Grimmage said he plans to continue holding ‘Cuts and Conservations,’ a program that highlights the historical legacy of barber shops as a place of mentorship.

“We created a safe space for minority males to get together, get free haircuts, and have dialogue about everything concerning minority males,” Grimmage explained, remembering some advice given to him by the late Rev. Clementa Pinckney.

Officials said the space at 97 Wentworth St. is temporary and they hope to move Cougar Cutz into the renovated Stern Student Center once it is completed.

“Potentially we can open this up to being an educational process as well,” Bond said.

In the end, Grimmage said it is all about encouraging students to look and be their best.

“When you look good, you feel good, and then obviously you do well in college,” he said.

Students can email bondct@cofc.edu or barbershop@cofc.edu to book an appointment.