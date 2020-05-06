College of Charleston President offers video of encouragement to Class of 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu shared a message of encouragement to students on what would have been a special day on campus.

In his message, President Hsu said The College would have held one of three rehearsals on Wednesday for graduation ceremonies in the Cistern over the weekend.

“Although our official graduation may be postponed until the fall, we celebrate your achievement now,” he said. “You have done something truly remarkable.”

He went on to say, “After this weekend, you will be an official College of Charleston graduate, joining an incredible assortment of diverse and extinguished alumni.”

A message to our incredible @CofC seniors: Today, we would’ve had our rehearsals for this weekend’s ceremonies in the Cistern Yard. Although our official graduation may be postponed until the fall, we celebrate your achievement now. Congrats! We’re all so proud of you! #GoCougars pic.twitter.com/POMozpDjwC — Andrew T. Hsu (@CofCHsu) May 6, 2020

President Hsu said the world may be more complicated than ever right now, said graduates now have the training and knowledge to make a difference.

“We are all every proud of you,” he said.