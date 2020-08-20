College of Charleston students planning to live on campus must now provide COVID-19 test results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston is implementing a significant change in its COVID-19 testing plan for students living on campus.

College president Andrew T. Hsu announced the changes on Thursday, saying all students who will be living on the CofC campus for the fall semester will now be required to test for COVID-19 prior to moving in.

It comes after students, parents, and employees spoke out about the college’s original ‘Back on the Bricks‘ plan to not require testing, which Hsu said was based on “sound scientific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.”

Individuals who spoke out said the College should require – or at least strongly encourage – some level of testing for the students who plan to live on campus, according to Hsu.

“While implementing testing protocols for our campus community offers no guarantee that we will not experience positive cases on campus, we must do everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our campus community, to limit the possibility of virus spread and to obtain baseline data that will inform our decision-making as we move through the semester,” he said.

Moving forward, all students who will be living in any College-operated residence hall or historic home will be required to submit a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen COVID-19 test result (positive or negative) taken on August 28 or after prior to moving in or returning to campus.

The college also said students who previously tested positive for PCR or antigen COVID-19 (dated before August 28, 2020) can upload those results and do not need to be tested again before returning to campus.

On-campus residential students who have not submitted test results will not be allowed to move into campus housing until results are provided.

Students who have received a housing exemption to move in early will receive specific directions regarding screening and testing.

“I understand that this change in our fall planning will create some additional burdens on members of our campus community,” said President Hsu. “My hope is that these challenges will be outweighed by the benefits that these additional measures will provide.”

The College of Charleston is expected to begin in-person classed on Monday, September 14th.

To learn more about the new testing requirement, and who will be exempt, can visit the College’s website or click here.