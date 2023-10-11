CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the College of Charleston on Monday afternoon. It comes less than 12 hours after the VP joined President Joe Biden for a press conference to talk about America’s support for Israel, during the ongoing war.

Students who signed up for the vice president’s event can speak with her face to face around 1:00 p.m. News 2 spoke to one student who said the community on campus was quick to sign up for the event.

Wednesday’s event is a part of the vice president’s college tour that kicked off last month. News 2 has been told by the College of Charleston, that the vice president will tour the college campus and meet with faculty and students. The College of Charleston students will then have the opportunity to ask the vice president questions.

According to Vice President Harris, the topics that will be addressed are items that impact younger people including voting rights, book bans, climate action, and more.

News 2 spoke to the president of the political science club at the College of Charleston, Caroline Gill, she says she’s excited but was quick to sign up online as student sign-up for the event has been closed for a while.

“I got the email and I literally felt like it was my Taylor Swift Ticket Master ordeal, I was frantically filling out the White House form,” she said. “I think I’m hoping to hear more about her and Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, I really want to know what they’re running off. I would like to see her reiterate what they’ve accomplished so far during their presidency to hopefully get voters riled up,” said Gill.

