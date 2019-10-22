College of Charleston tells students to “Think First” this Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston sent out a press release and video to their students reminding them to think first this Halloween when it comes to their safety, health, and their costume choices.

School officials said that it’s important to think first before making choices that harm themselves and other people.

Courtesy: College of Charleston

Here’s a few tips they believe students should keep in mind:

If you go out, be sure to go out with people you trust. Stay in groups and pairs.

Make a plan in case you get separated from your friends. Use the LiveSafe App to let people know where you are.

Don’t share food, drinks or utensils.

When selecting a costume stop and think if your attire perpetuates cruel stereotypes that are harmful to other people. Always think twice and be respectful.

If you’re not sure whether your costume crosses a line, just remember this: It is never acceptable to paint your face any color to represent another race or culture.

They wanted to remind students that they are responsible for following the College of Charleston Code of Conduct both on and off campus.