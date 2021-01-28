College of Charleston to extend test-optional admission policy for fall 2022 and 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston is extending its test-optional policy for freshman who are applying for the fall 2022 and 2023 semesters.

High school students will be allowed to apply to attend the College of Charleston without submitting SAT or ACT scores.

Students may also apply to the Honors College without submitting scores.

The policy was first adopted last year for students who were applying for the fall of 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the college, all students, regardless of whether or not they submit test scores, will be considered for merit and departmental scholarships.

“With the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and the disruption to schools and testing, we believe that extending this policy will allow us to recruit academically talented and diverse students to the College of Charleston while remaining accessible and focused on equitable admission practices,” says Amy Takayama-Perez, vice president of university marketing and enrollment planning.

Leaders say the college has experienced the largest applicant pool in history, and over half of the College of Charleston freshmen applicants have applied to the College without submitting scores.

College of Charleston admissions counselors will continue to evaluate all elements of a student’s application and will focus on the materials required to complete a holistic view of candidates for admission.

Takayama-Perez says the admissions office will continue to study the data during the test-optional period, and determine how the results will impact the ways in which the College of Charleston approaches admission requirements in the future.