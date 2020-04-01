College of Charleston to issue partial refunds for on-campus housing, parking and meal plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston will soon issue refunds on some college expenses.

CofC President Hsu sent a letter to students saying the college has developed a plan to refund students for charges related to on-campus housing, parking and meal plan fees as a result of the coronavirus shutdown.

The refunds will be calculated and issued based on a prorated daily rate beginning the week after spring break when the College moved to online instruction.

“This policy was developed in collaboration with the other state public higher education institutions and the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education,” said President Hsu.

Refunds will look different for each student depending on their financial arrangement with the College of Charleston.

Additional guidance includes:

Only students who remain enrolled for the remainder of the semester are eligible for a refund. The suspension of in-person instruction does not change the student’s enrollment status for billing, financial aid and/or reporting purposes.

Students who were granted an exemption to be allowed to remain on campus for the remainder of the semester will not be eligible for a housing or meal plan refund.

Refunds will first be applied to any remaining current charges.

College of Charleston students can expect to see their refunds processes over the next two weeks.