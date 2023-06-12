CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tuition for South Carolina students attending the College of Charleston will remain unchanged for the 2023-2024 academic year under a plan approved Monday by the Board of Trustees.

“Although the College’s operating costs continue to rise, the S.C. General Assembly again this year allocated tuition mitigation funds in order to freeze tuition for South Carolina residents,” a news release stated.

The board voted to hold tuition constant for in-state students for the fourth consecutive year but approved a 3% increase for out-of-state students.

“I am pleased that we were able to hold tuition steady for our South Carolina students and to only modestly increase costs for our non-resident students,” Board of Trustees Chair David Hay said. “Affordability and accessibility are always among our top priorities.”

Beginning in fall 2023, full-time undergraduate students from South Carolina will pay $6,259 per semester and out-of-state, full-time undergraduates will pay $18,199 per semester.

College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu said the college is anticipating its largest incoming freshmen class after receiving more than 26,000 applications for the upcoming fall semester.

“This level of demand is a testament to the strength of our academic reputation, our growing national visibility, and the desirability of our world-class location,” Hsu said.

In-state graduate students will pay $6,885 per semester and out-of-state graduate students will pay $20,019 under the approved plan.