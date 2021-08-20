College of Charleston welcomes students back for Fall semester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Students at the College of Charleston are excited for move-in day Friday, despite concerns of the rise in Delta variant cases across the state.

Before those eager students can move into their dorms, there’s still a checklist that must be completed before they get settled in.

According to the College of Charleston’s website, students and staff are not required to get the COVID-19 vaccine but officials strongly recommend it.

All returning students must complete CofC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Documentation or Declination Form.

In addition, students will have to provide one of the following:

A COVID-19 Vaccination Card

Documentation of a COVID-19 positive test result after May 22, 2021

Documentation of a PCR or Antigen test taken between August 12-19, 2021, at least 24 hours before move-in

Officials are also requiring that students create their own “Quarantine Plan” for emergencies.

Students now hope for a school year with a bit of normalcy.

“I want to be safe and I want my classmates to be safe so that we can have a full school year,” said student Kandache Griffin. “Last year there was so much uncertainty and we weren’t sure if we were going to have to go fully online, or stay on campus.”

All public colleges and universities can now require that students wear a mask on their campuses, and that applies to students at the College of Charleston.