CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A vibrant and dazzling light show returns to the College of Charleston for the holiday season.

The 7th annual Cougar Night Lights features a light show set to classic holiday tunes and some contemporary songs chosen by students at the college.

It begins Monday night in the Cistern Yard with a special celebration for the college community.

The light show opens to the public on Tuesday night and will run nightly through Jan. 1. The musical light show will run every half hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

“Cougar Night Lights is a College and city holiday tradition that should not be missed,” said Alicia Caudill, executive vice president for student affairs. “This year’s show is another amazing display of dancing lights and fun music. It is sure to delight!”

This year’s show is produced and designed by College of Charleston alumnus John Reynolds ’97, an Emmy Award–winning lighting designer who has done work for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Super Bowl.

The Cistern Yard is located at the corner of George and St. Philip streets. The nightly event is free.