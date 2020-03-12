Colleges in the Lowcountry respond to the Coronavirus

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD- Three local colleges have made statements regarding class schedules amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Charleston Southern University is currently on spring break (March 8-March 14) and are asking students to stay home next week if possible.

The school will be holding all classes online.

If students need to return to campus March 15, after spring break it will be open.

An announcement regarding the resumption of face to face classes on campus will be made March 16th.

College of Charleston will continue e-learning for the remainder of the week before students leave for spring break which begins March 15th.

Following spring break, the school will also host all classes online and ask students to only return to campus if necessary.

All campus-wide activities will be canceled until March 29th.

The Citadel will hold Spring Furlough beginning Friday, March 13th following the conclusion of classes.

As of now, the Citadel has not announced an eLearning week for their cadets following the week of spring furlough.