COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a young man, Chase Spooner, helped save a home on fire.

Spooner alerted his mother to a house fire while driving down Sidneys Road Monday evening.

The mother turned around and found the home on fire in the 1400 block.

After speaking with 911 and neighbors, the mother was advised the home’s resident should be inside, so she broke a window in an attempt to see if someone was inside.

Minutes later, Colleton County Fire-Rescue arrived and gained entry inside the home. The fire was contained in a bedroom, and the cause is believed to be electrical.

No occupants were home during the fire, which caused mild damage.