COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a 59-year-old Waterboro man was found dead in his home Friday.

Ernest Wright died from an apparent gunshot wound and was found in his home by family members at approximately 8 p.m., according to deputies.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and is asking anyone who might have information on the case to call 843-549-2211.