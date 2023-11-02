COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is holding a raffle fundraiser to raise money for the tumor removal of their dog, Tango.

“Tango has positively impacted our dispatchers by reducing stress and lightening the atmosphere,” said CCSO.

The winner of the raffle will receive half of the money collected from tickets. CCSO will accept cash, Cashapp, PayPal, and Venmo for ticket purchasing and direct donations.

All raffle ticket purchases are due on Nov. 5. Drawing time is to be announced but will take place on Nov. 6.

To pay via Cashapp send to, $tangotreats.

Ticket prices for the raffle are as follows:

1 ticket – $1

7 tickets – $5

15 tickets – $10

30 tickets – $20

Tickets can also be purchased at CCSO headquarters or Colleton County Fire-Rescue headquarters.