COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend.

According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain, Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but didn’t share any details.

Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School.

“We are deeply saddened by her death and send our condolences to her family and friends,” the band said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

The Colleton County School District will offer support and grief counseling to students and faculty.

News 2 has reached out to the school district for a comment.